Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Two women Naxalites and one Jan Militia member carrying Rs 5.50 lakh reward have been arrested in Gadchiroli, police said on Sunday.

"Gadchiroli Police has arrested two active female Maoists involved in several violent incidents against security forces, as well as one Jan Militia member who was involved in the murder of a Police Patil in Titola Village in November 2023. They all were apprehended on April 7, 2024," police said.

The two female Maoists have been identified as Kajal alias Sindhu Gawade (28) and Geeta alias Sukli Korcha (31).

According to the police, Kajal was recruited as a member of Platoon No. 55 and worked in 2019.In 2019, she was transferred to Coy. No. 4 and worked as a member until 2020. Since 2020, she has been working as a member of the DVC (Divisional Committee) Staff Team and Press Team.

Police said that Geeta was recruited in 2018. She was recruited as a member of Bhamragadh LOS and worked till September 2020. In Sept. 2020, she was transferred to Maad area and worked as a member.

Jan Militia member Pisa Pandu Narote has also been arrested.

"Since 2018, he has been living in the village as Jan militia. His tasks included bringing rations to the Maoists, performing sentry duty, hiding the Maoists' weapons in secure locations, providing information to the Maoists through reconnaissance about police movements, distributing Maoist pamphlets to the public, and undertaking other subversive activities. Since 2021, he has worked as a Jan Militia Commander," police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

