Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Maharashtra Police Boys Association paid homage to the martyrs of 26/11 terror attacks at Gateway of India.

On this occasion, the association fitted prosthetic limbs to differently-abled police officers and petitioned the government to establish a Police Family Welfare Association as a means of assisting families in need.

The Police Boys Association of Maharashtra teamed up with the Police Boys Charitable Trust to pay a floral tribute to those brave souls who gave their lives fighting the terrorists who attacked Mumbai 15 years ago.

Policemen who work 24/7 and are dedicated to safeguarding lives and property were given roses as a gesture of gratitude.

"We strongly encourage everyone to appreciate the altruistic actions undertaken by police officers in maintaining the safety of the populace. It is crucial to recognise the significance of their roles and the duties they perform. Family members of the martyrs and students across the colleges in Mumbai were also present at the event in large numbers to pay homage to the martyrs," said the release from the Maharashtra Police Boys Association. Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra State, Vivek Phansalkar, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Sunil Jodha, and the National Security Guard (NSG) Commando paid homage to the brave martyrs.

It's been 15 years since the devastating terrorist attacks that shook India's financial capital, Mumbai, on November 26, 2008.

Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists caused mayhem on the streets of Mumbai and sent shockwaves through the nation and the world.

Terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008. Over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300.

The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by Europeans, Indians and Jews.

The nine LeT terrorists were killed, while Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab, the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist from the attack at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, was arrested. In May 2010, Qasab was handed the death penalty and, two years later, hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune city.

The scars left by the tragic event continue to linger in the collective memory of those who witnessed it, and the lessons learned remain crucial for global security.

This year, marking the 15th anniversary of the tragic terror attacks, Israel has officially designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a terror organisation. The action has been taken without any request by the government of India. (ANI)

