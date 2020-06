India News | Maharashtra Police COVID-19 Tally Surges to 2,557, Death Toll at 30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): The tally of confirmed police personnel infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra has surged to 2,557, while 30 have succumbed to the infection.

While a cop was tested positive for COVID-19, another died due to the disease in the state on Thursday.

"In the last 24 hours, one police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and one personnel succumbed to the infection. The total number of police personnel who have tested positive for the virus has reached 2,557; death toll stands at 30," Maharashtra Police said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health's latest bulletin, Maharashtra has confirmed 74,860 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 39,944 cases are active and 32,329 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

