Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): An accident occurred on the Western Express Highway in Maharashtra's Mumbai late at night on Wednesday after a Porsche car allegedly collided with a divider while racing a BMW car.

The driver of the car was also seriously injured in this accident, while no casualties have been reported yet.

Also Read | Mumbai Accident: Porsche Racing BMW Collides With Divider on Western Express Highway in Maharashtra, Driver Seriously Injured (Watch Videos).

According to an eyewitness, the Porsche and the BMW were racing, after which the Porsche went out of control and hit the divider.

The visuals show a blue-coloured Porsche car that was completely damaged after the alleged collision.

Also Read | Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Case: Allahabad High Court to Hear Decades-Old Dispute Today.

Further details are awaited in the case.

Earlier, in May 2024, a Porsche car accident in Pune had triggered a nationwide uproar after the car, allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition, hit two IT professionals, killing them in Kalyani Nagar.

There was an uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

The uproar caused the Women and Child Development Department to form a panel to investigate the conduct of JJB members in giving bail to minors.

As part of his bail conditions, the minor was required to submit an essay on road safety, highlighting the importance of responsible driving and the consequences of reckless behaviour.

The minor ploughed his swanky Porsche into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot on the night of May 19.

The Pune police have filed a 900-page chargesheet against the seven accused, including the parents of the juvenile involved in the accident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)