Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): In a rescue operation on Saturday morning, a Pune fire brigade team along with a local animal NGO named Wild Animal and Snakes Protection Society sprang into action to save two dogs trapped inside a drum of asphalt (bitumen).

The incident occurred in the Kondhwa area of Parage Nagar. On reaching the spot, both teams quickly assessed the situation and found two puppies helplessly stuck in a large drum. They immediately initiated the rescue mission, requesting backup from the fire brigade vehicle stationed at Kondhawa Khurd fire station.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the fire brigade team reached out to Anand Adasul, the President of the Wild Animals and Snakes Protection Society, for assistance. Two members of the society promptly arrived at the scene to lend their expertise.

Deploying their skills and equipment, the rescue team utilized circular saws and the fire rescue tool to precisely cut the drum into halves. With various small rescue materials and oil, the team meticulously worked for almost an hour until both dogs were successfully removed from their confines.

According to Fire Department officials, both dogs aged around 1.5-2 years old unknowingly fell into the drum. After receiving the call from locals regarding the incident, at first, the fire department started rescue work and brought the drum to Main Street to carry out the rescue work.

After expressing the need for experts for the rescue operation a local Wild Animal NGO was called to help the fire departments. After the rescue operation, both dogs were handed over to the NGO for further treatment. Both the dogs survived and further treatment is underway at a vet hospital in Pune.

This heartwarming incident stands as a testament to the compassion and dedication of the fire brigade team, the Wild Animals and Snakes Protection Society, and the concerned citizens of Pune, who rallied together to ensure the safety and well-being of the trapped dogs. (ANI)

