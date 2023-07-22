Raigad, July 22: With the continuous search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams recovered three more bodies from the site on Saturday, increasing the death toll to 26, officials said. According to Raigad police officials, the three more bodies that were recovered on Saturday include one male and two females.

"The death toll rises to 26 (25 locals and 1 firefighter) in the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad", police officials of Raigad said. A landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km from Mumbai, around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Raigad Landslide: Rehabilitate People Living in Landslide-Prone Areas in Maharashtra to Safer Places, Says Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced that he would adopt the kids who lost both parents in the recent landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district of the state, said the Shiv Sena.

"In the Irshalwadi landslide, several kids have lost their both parents. CM Eknath Shinde has announced to adopt these kids and become their guardians. The CM has declared that these orphaned kids, ages 2 to 14, will be taken care of by the Shrikant Shinde Foundation," said Shiv Sena.

"All the expenses on education and other things will be occured through the Shrikant Shinde Foundation, run by CM Eknath Shinde's son. An FD (Fixed deposit) will be made for each kid to fund their education," said Mangesh Chivte, OSD, to CM Eknath Shinde.

CM Eknath Shinde also visited the site of the tragedy yesterday and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, said officials. Raigad Landslide: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Adopt Children Who Lost Both Parents in Irshalwadi Tragedy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Chief Minister Shinde after the incident. Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to execute the rescue operation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)