Mumbai, October 24: Maharashtra on Sunday reported fewer coronavirus infections at 1,410, as per the state health bulletin.

According to the state health bulletin, as many as 18 COVID-19 patients died in the state during the day, while 1,520 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours and a total number of 64,35,439 patients discharged so far.

As per the health bulletin, the number of active cases in the state stands at 23,894 and total cases have gone up to 66,02,961.

There are 1,91,401 people in-home quarantine and another 903 in institutional quarantine.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.46 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 6,18,93,695.

Among districts, Mumbai reported the highest new infections at 408 and six deaths, taking the state capital's caseload to 7,53,680 and the death toll to 16,213.

