Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Maharashtra has reported 1,485 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 796 people have recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 65,02,039. Currently, the recovery rate in the state is 97.68 per cent.

12 people lost their lives to the deadly virus in the state during the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12 per cent.

There are currently 9,102 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, two new cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Saturday, said the state health department.

With this, the tally of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 110.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 757 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. No fatality was logged in the state capital in the last 24 hours, keeping the death toll total to 16,368.

With this, the total number of cases in the city rose to 770,190. The active caseload in the city stands at 3,703.

Currently, 92,048 people are in-home quarantine and 887 in institutional quarantine, reads the bulletin.

About 267 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total patients discharged to 7,47,258. (ANI)

