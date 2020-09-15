Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): A total of 17,066 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Monday taking the total count of cases in the state to 10,77,374.

According to the state Health Department, 5,789 discharges and 257 deaths were also reported in the state. The total number of cases in the state includes 7,55,850 recoveries and 2,91,256 active cases.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a total of 2,256 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths were reported in Mumbai today.

The total count of cases has increased to 1,71,949 in Mumbai including 31,063 active cases, 1,32,349 recovered cases and 8,178 deaths, BMC said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 count has reached 48,46,428, including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 79,722 deaths. (ANI)

