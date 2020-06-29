Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): With 5,257 new COVID-19 cases, the tally of people infected with the virus in Maharashtra has reached 1,69,883 on Monday, according to the health department.

According to the bulletin issued by the department, 181 deaths -- 78 in the last 24 hours and 103 from the previous period were reported in the state.

Also Read | TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

As 2,385 patients were cured and discharged today, a total of 88,960 have recovered from coronavirus. At present, there are 73,298 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 17 new positive cases and one death were reported from the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Monday.

Also Read | Government of India Bans 59 Mobile Apps Including Tik Tok, UC Browser And Other Chinese Apps: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

Therefore, the total number of cases in the area stands at 2,262 and death toll at 82. There are 598 active cases now, the BMC said.

Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 till July 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)