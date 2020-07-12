Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Maharashtra has reported 7,827 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 2,54,427, the health department said.

According to the official data, the total count includes 1,40,325 recoveries and 10,289 deaths.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Not to Attend Congress Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow Called by CM Ashok Gehlot: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that 1,263 COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths were reported in Mumbai, taking the total number of cases in the city to 92,720.

As many as 1,441 have been discharged today. The total number of cases in the city includes 64,872 recovered, 22,556 active cases and 5,285 deaths.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir to Reopen Tourism in Phased Manner From July 14, Govt Issues Guidelines.

Dharavi, which has received applaud from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its efforts taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19, reported five new COVID-19 cases today. With this, the coronavirus count in the area now stands at 2,375.

Moreover, 38 people tested positive for coronavirus in Dadar, while Mahim saw a rise of 10 cases on Sunday.

India's count of coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 8,49,553 cases while the toll due to the disease stood at 22,674, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)