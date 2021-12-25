Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Maharashtra reported two fresh Omicron cases on Friday, the state health bulletin said.

1,485 fresh COVID-19 infections and 12 fatalities were also logged on Saturday, the state health department said.

Two new Omicron cases were reported from Aurangabad thereby taking the total cases of Omicron variant in the state to 110.

The current fatality rate is at 2.12 per cent.

Moreover, 796 recoveries of patients have been reported today thereby taking the total recoveries from this virus to 65,02,039.

Further, the case fatality rate is at 9.74 per cent. (ANI)

