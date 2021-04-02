Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily rise since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

It took the state's caseload to 29,04,076, a Health Department statement said.

As many as 202 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Friday, taking the death toll to 55,379, it said.

As many as 24,126patients were discharged during the day, pushing the tally of recoveries to 24,57,494.

There are 3,89,832 active cases in the state.

The recovery rate is 84.62 percent and case fatality rate is 1.91 percent.

On Friday, 1,83,378 tests were carried out, taking the tally to 2,01,58,719.

Mumbai city also recorded its highest one-day rise of 8,844 new cases (8,832 as per the civic body's data).

The larger Mumbai division including Mumbai city and its satellite towns saw 15,321 new cases.

Nashik division reported 8,023 new cases including 2,282 in Nashik city.

Pune division reported 10,882 cases including 4,766 in Pune city and 2,405 in Pimpri Chinchwad industrial area.

Aurangabad division reported 2,520 new cases.

There were 604 new cases in Kolhapur division, 2,691 in Latur division, 1,768 in Akola division and 6,018 cases in Nagpur division including 3,008 in Nagpur city.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases: 29,04,076, New cases 47,827, Death toll 55,379, Recoveries 24,57,494, Active cases 3,89,832, Total tests 2,01,58,719.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)