Mumbai, April 2: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday warned about imposing a lockdown in the state amid the surge in coronavirus cases. "I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. People have become complacent," said Thackeray. The Chief Minister added, "In a couple of days, strict restrictions will be issued to curb COVID-19." Maharashtra Reports 43,183 New COVID-19 Cases, 249 Deaths In Past 24 Hours.

Thackeray said that the state could experience a shortage of medical infrastructure if the coronavirus cases keep raising like the present scenario. "If the number of cases keeps increasing, there could be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure in the next 15-20 days," Thackeray said. Night Curfew to be Imposed in Pune From Tomorrow Between 6 PM And 6 AM; Bars, Restaurants to Remain Closed, Home Delivery Allowed.

So far 65 Lakh people have been vaccinated in the state against coronavirus, said the Chief Minister, adding that around 3 Lakh were inoculated on Thursday. "Even after vaccination, some people are getting infected because they stop wearing masks," said Uddhav Thackeray. He added that in the coming days they aim to conduct 2.5 lakh RT-PCR tests on a daily basis.

Maharashtra government has already imposed night curfew with amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. The Pune administration on Friday the duration of night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM to 6 PM to 6 AM from tomorrow. Hotels, malls, bars and restaurants will remain shut for next seven days. Religious places have also been completely closed for the duration in Pune.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 47,827 new COVID-19 cases, 24,126 discharges, 202 death. With the latest spike in the state, the overall cases in the state has mounted to 29,04,076 while the death toll stands at 55,379. Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed the highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with 8,832 fresh cases being reported the coronavirus tally in the state's capital now stands at 4,32,129.

