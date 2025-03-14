Maharashtra (Thane) [India], March 14 (ANI): In two separate incidents, seven people including four children drowned in Maharashtra's Thane and Pune districts on Friday, officials said.

Four children drowned in the Ulhas River in Thane after they went there to wash off their Holi colours.

The names of these children are Aryan Medar, Aryan Singh, Siddharth Singh and Om Singh Tomar. The bodies have been recovered by the Badlapur fire brigade, Thane Police said.

In the second incident near Kinhai village, three young individuals drowned in the Indrayani River.

The bodies of all three youths have been recovered and sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital for further procedures. Further investigations are ongoing, the police said. (ANI)

