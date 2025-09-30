Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Extending a helping hand to flood-affected families across Maharashtra, the Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has announced a donation of Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a video message on Monday, Acharya Pawan Tripathi, Treasurer of the Trust, expressed deep concern over the widespread devastation caused by recent floods.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Probe Widens As Tamil Nadu Police Arrest TVK District Secretary Mathiyazhagan Amid Political Outcry.

"Seeing the loss being faced by farmers due to floods, and the havoc wreaked by floods throughout the state, we pray before Sri Siddhivinayak that Maharashtra comes out of this tragedy soon. Sri Siddhivinayak Trust has decided to donate Rs 10 crores to CM Relief Fund," he said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a detailed review of the flood situation in Jalna and Latur districts on Sunday, directing the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations while ensuring the safety of citizens amid continuing heavy rainfall in the Marathwada region, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Demise: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Requests MHA To Invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty With Singapore Over Singer's Death.

In Jalna district, the Chief Minister reviewed the rainfall situation with the District Collector. The Chief Minister was informed that around 26 revenue circles in Jalna district have experienced heavy rainfall. During the relief operation, out of 51 projects, 48 are overflowing.

A total of 225 citizens from Bhoipur, Arjunnagar, Lalbagh, and Khandasari were relocated to safe places, while 52 citizens were rescued from flood situations. According to the release, since June, nine citizens have lost their lives; financial assistance has been provided to the families of 7 deceased.

In the Latur district, people from areas such as Ahmadpur, Nivdi, Udgir, Chakur, Renapur, and Jalkot were evacuated to safety. More than 500 citizens have been accommodated in relief camps. The official informed that a total of 60 roads or bridges were submerged, but they have now been cleared for traffic. While the situation in the district is under control, NDRF teams have been kept on standby. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)