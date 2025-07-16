Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) launched a state-wide agitation to protest ongoing pay disparities under the 7th Pay Commission and to oppose the recent government resolution permitting the contractual recruitment of nurses.

MSNA Vice President Bhimrao Chakre vowed to halt services across the state in the future if their demands were not fulfilled.

Also Read | Gujarat Rains-Weather Forecast: Rain Lashes 62 Talukas Across State, IMD Predicts More Rainfall.

"We have been protesting here since yesterday, and patient services may come to a halt, though we don't want that. We wrote our demands to the government a month ago but have received no response... The risk allowance and laundry allowance from the state government are negligible compared to the central government... A notice has been issued that 80% female and only 20% male nurses will be recruited, and we strongly oppose this because the apex body does not discriminate on the basis of gender," Chakre said.

"We demand that this criterion be abolished... We will protest for several days, and if we don't get any assurance, services will be halted across the state, and after that, an indefinite strike will be announced. The state government will be responsible for the disruption in services," he added.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Residential Building Due to Short-Circuit in Moghalpura; 5 Rescued.

The Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) had earlier announced a statewide agitation starting July 15, 2025, to protest persistent pay discrepancies under the 7th Pay Commission and the recent government resolution for contractual recruitment of nurses.

After a Sit-in protest and demonstrations at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on July 15 and 16, the association plans to conduct a one-day statewide work stoppage on July 17.

MSNA, in an official statement, vowed to have an indefinite statewide intense work stoppage if demands are not met.

The MSNA has been consistently advocating for regular creation of nursing posts at various levels in line with the increasing population, 100 per cent permanent recruitment, and 100 per cent permanent promotions, the statement added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)