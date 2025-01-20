Nandurbar (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): An incident of stone pelting occurred in Maharashtra's Nandurbar city after two groups came face to face following an accident between a rickshaw and a motorcycle, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident happened after an accident occurred in the city.

Police forces are deployed on the spot to control the situation. There have been no property damage or casualties reported yet.

"Around 10 pm yesterday, people of a particular community started pelting stones. Earlier in the day, an offence was registered about an incident, in the background of which the stone pelting took place. Police forces deployed on the spot controlled the situation, as a result of which violence did not spread to other areas. No property damage or casualty has been reported. Registration of the offence is being done. We have identified a few suspects..." ASP Shravan S Dutt said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

