New Delhi, January 20: The BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold 14 poll rallies and public programs in the national capital, starting from January 23, while campaigning for the party in the Delhi assembly elections. As per the top source in Delhi BJP, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath will play a crucial role in campaigning in Delhi for BJP. His presence as UP CM in Delhi will impact voters who have a UP background. Yogi will do 14 rallies and public programs starting from 23rd January."

The source further told ANI, "UP CM will campaign in areas like Ghonda, Shahdra, Dwarka, Bijwasan, Palam, Rajender Nagar, Patel nagar and others. These areas are said to be populated with people with UP background." Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday criticised Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the former Delhi Chief Minister made hypocritical statements before his party came to power and that his deceptiveness now stands exposed. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Saurabh Bharadwaj to Vijender Gupta and Haroon Yusuf, List of Key Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Their Constituencies.

The minister said that earlier Kejriwal claimed that he would not live in a government house while being Chief Minister and would not take any security, yet he said the former CM has both of these things. "Arvind Kejriwal had said that he will not live in a government house, will not take any security. Now he has built a good house and he has good security, Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed and that is why he is lying a lot," he told reporters.

"After the formation of the double-engine government, Delhi will develop a lot. BJP government will be formed in Delhi," he added BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency Dushyant Gautam also alleged that the national capital had dirty drinking water. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Announces List of Star Campaigners; Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka To Take Part in Campaign.

"I am not contesting the election but the people of Karol Bagh are contesting the election... This fight has now become the people's fight... Delhi is the heart of India which should remain clean... Unfortunately, even the drinking water here is dirty..." he told ANI. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)