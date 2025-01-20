New Delhi, January 20: The Indian stock markets closed last week on a negative note, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex witnessing declines amid persistent volatility. Amid this market movement, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) (NSE: HAL), Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KotakBank), RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBank) , Dixon Technologies (NSE: Dixon) and Titan (NSE: Titan) are recommended stocks to buy or sell, according to CNBCTV18.

On Friday, the Sensex fell 423.49 points (0.55%) to 76,619.33, while the Nifty 50 lost 108.60 points (0.47%) to close at 23,203.20. Notably, the Nifty IT sector saw a significant dip of 2.68%. Vodafone Share Price Today, January 17: Check Price of Vodafone Idea Limited Stocks on NSE.

HAL (NSE: HAL) is advised in the INR 4,080-4,160 range with a target of INR 4,685 and a stop loss of INR 3,665 by Mint, while Titan (NSE: Titan) is suggested in the INR 3,320-3,380 range with a target of INR 3,830 and a stop loss of INR 3,220. Reliance Share Price Today, January 17: Stocks of Reliance Industries Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Rise by 2.25%.

Several stocks are likely to remain in focus on January 20:

Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KotakBank) reported a net profit of INR 3,304.8 crore, slightly exceeding expectations.

RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBank) posted a sharp decline in net profit at INR 32.6 crore, with provisions rising to INR 1,188.9 crore.

Jio Financial Services (NSE: JioFin) reported a modest net profit increase of 0.3% at INR 294.8 crore.

Dixon Technologies (NSE: Dixon) signed an MoU to acquire land and assets for INR 133 crore.

Additionally, Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZydusLife) gained USFDA approval for a clinical trial of its novel drug Usnoflast, while Hitachi Energy announced plans to raise INR 4,200 crore via QIP. Gland Pharma (NSE: Gland) received closure for a USFDA inspection at its Hyderabad facility, and Ashapura Minechem signed an MoU to develop a bauxite deposit in Guinea.

Market trends and stock-specific developments will be closely watched ahead of Monday’s session.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).