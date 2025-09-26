Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): The Maharashtra state government on Thursday submitted a detailed memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to support farmers who have suffered massive losses due to heavy rainfall across the region.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the update on his X handle, stating, "A detailed memorandum was submitted today to our leader, the country's Home Minister, Hon. Amitbhai Shah, regarding the heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and the massive losses incurred by farmers due to it. Through this memorandum, a request was made for substantial assistance from the NDRF to the farmers affected by the natural disaster in Maharashtra. #Maharashtra #MaharashtraFloods"

Earlier in the week, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured affected farmers of possible relief and support in flood-hit areas of Marathwada. He confirmed that state ministers and officials are maintaining close coordination with district authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to manage the ongoing situation.

Speaking about the crisis, Shinde said, "Regarding the flood situation in Marathwada, I am in contact with all district officials and the NDRF rescue team. Farmers have suffered significant losses. Currently, helping farmers is the responsibility of our government. Our Chief Minister and all ministers are going to personally assess the situation. People should receive immediate assistance. Whenever farmers have faced crises, the government has always stood by them. Efforts will be made to compensate for the losses before Diwali."

Government sources confirmed that Maharashtra has announced a Rs 1,339 crore assistance package for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains between June and August 2025.

The panchnamas (official damage reports) for crops damaged by heavy rains during June-August have already been filed, and affected farmers are receiving aid. However, panchnamas for crops damaged by the current rainfall in Marathwada are yet to be completed.

According to a government order, the relief funds will be directly transferred to farmers' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), ensuring speedy and transparent assistance. (ANI)

