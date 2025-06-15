Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Sunday visited the site of the Indrayani River bridge collapse in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, where at least two people were killed and dozens injured.

The bridge, which was constructed 30 years ago to facilitate the movement of farmers, reportedly collapsed due to excessive load from tourists and two-wheelers, according to NCP MLA Sunil Shelke.

"This bridge was constructed for the movement of farmers 30 years ago. But due to the excessive load of tourists and two-wheelers, this bridge collapsed. 2 people have died. Pimpri-Chinchwad and NDRF are fully supporting. We used to repair it time to time and had denied the entry of tourists... but they came here and the tragedy took place..." Shelke said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Cyprus, spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations following the collapse of the bridge over the Indrayani River at Kundamala -- a popular tourist spot in Talegaon Dabhade.

In a post on X, CM Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident.

"It was very sad to hear the news of the accident in which a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed at Indori near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and emergency teams were engaged in rescue operations.

"There has been an incident of bridge collapse in Maval. I have spoken to the Divisional Commissioner, Tehsildar and Police Commissioner. Some people have been injured and taken to the hospital. Some people are also trapped. The NDRF team is reaching there. It is possible that some people have been swept away," CM Fadnavis added.

Officials said the collapse occurred after heavy rains raised the water levels in the river. Rescue efforts by the NDRF, the fire department, and the local police were ongoing.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

