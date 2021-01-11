Bhandara, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur on Monday visited the Bhandara hospital where 10 infants died in a fire, and directed officials to ensure proper care of the mothers and families who lost their children in the tragedy.

Mothers of some of the deceased children are admitted in different public health centres in Bhandara.

Ten babies died after the fire broke out on Saturday at the Special Newborn Care Unit of the four-storey district hospital in Bhandara.

On Monday, Thakur inspected the hospital and held discussions with district collector and health officials.

Thakur directed the officials to take both mental and physical care of the mothers and the families who lost their children in the blaze.

