Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): On the occasion of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday, the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai has been decked up on Saturday.

The compound of YB Chavan Centre has been decorated with garlands of flowers, while a giant rangoli made with flowers showcasing NCP's symbol was also made with different colours of flowers at the Centre.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unveiled a painting of NCP chief here.

"On this occasion, we have electronically connected all our district and tehsil units as the party workers will be wishing him via that. Only 200 people are allowed here today, keeping the COVID-19 protocols in mind. We have urged people to virtually wish Sharad Pawar amid pandemic," said Mahesh Tapase, Chief Spokesperson, NCP.

NCP State President, Jayant Patil said, people can virtually listen to the party supremo on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to the veteran leader earlier today.

"Best wishes to Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and long life," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Sharad Pawar, who was born on December 12, 1940, in Maharashtra's Baramati, has a political career spanning over 50 years. In 1967, he was elected a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Baramati constituency on a Congress ticket and has been in public service since then.

However, in 1999, he broke ties with Congress to form the Nationalist Congress Party. He had also served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and held several key ministerial portfolios at the Centre.

At present, the NCP chief is a member of the Rajya Sabha. He has also been credited for stitching the alliance between three parties -- Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP after 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections to form the government in the state. (ANI)

