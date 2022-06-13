Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,885 fresh COVID-19 cases, a fall of 36 per cent compared to Sunday, and a single fatality, taking the tally of infections to 79,12,462 and the death toll to 1,47,871, the state health department said.

Also Read | UP Board Result 2022 Date And Time: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Results Likely To Be Announced on June 15; Check Details Here.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Working to Reduce COVID-19-Induced Learning Gap for Its Schools’ Students, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

On Sunday, the state reported 2,946 cases and two fatalities.

Mumbai recorded 1,118 fresh cases, about 38 per cent less compared to the previous day, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's bulletin.

Generally, Maharashtra reports less number of infections on Mondays, mainly due to fewer tests conducted on weekends.

Three patients of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus have been found in Mumbai and all of them have already recovered from the infection.

Out of the four patients, two were girls aged 11 and two were men in the 40 to 60 age group.

"All of them recovered during home isolation," the health department report stated.

Maharashtra is now left with 17,480 active cases. Out of these cases, the highest 11,331 are from Mumbai and 3,233 in the Thane district.

With 774 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 77,47,111.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.91 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, the health department's report said.

The case positivity rate is at 7.71 per cent.

Of the 1,885 fresh cases, the highest 1,703 were reported from the Mumbai circle which comprises the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by Pune (110), Nagpur (31), Nashik (24), Latur (7), Akola (5), Kolhapur (3), and Aurangabad (2).

A single COVID-19 fatality was reported from the Raigad district.

With 24,436 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,13,46,204, as per the report.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 79,12,462; fresh cases 1,885; death toll 1,47,871; recoveries 77,47,111; active cases 17,480; total tests 8,13,46,204.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)