Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Maharashtra's first state election commissioner (SEC) Devram Chaudhari has died, an official statement informed on Wednesday.

Chaudhari (92), who lived with hisson here, died on Sunday due to age-related ailments, it said.

Also Read | PUBG Banned: Top 5 Gaming App Alternatives Indian Players Should Consider Downloading.

He had served as SEC from April 1994 to April 1999. He retired as principal secretary, state law and judiciary department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)