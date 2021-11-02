Mumbai, November 2: A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested in a money laundering case, to four days of Enforcement Directorate custody till November 6 in a money laundering case.

The court, however, allowed Anil Deshmukh's application for homemade food and medicines during his ED custody. His lawyers will also be allowed to be present during the interrogation, as per the court order.

Deshmukh who was arrested by the agency last night in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

The federal probe agency will record the statement of Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI.

