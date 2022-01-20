Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Naupada Police of Maharashtra's Thane has taken religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in its custody in connection with a complaint filed at the police station for making an inflammatory speech at Dharm Sansad last year in December.

Thane Police took Kalicharan's custody from the Raipur jail. He will be brought to Naupada police station by late tonight.

A case has been registered against Kali Charan at Naupada police station under sections 295 (A) 298, 505 (2) 506, 34 of IPC.

An officer and a team of 8 employees are arriving from Raipur Jail from Civil Line Raipur Court through a transfer warrant.

Earlier this month, he was transferred to Chhattisgarh from Pune jail.

Kalicharan was arrested by Chhattisgarh police from Madhya Pradesh for his hate speech against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' held in Raipur on December 26.

"A programme was organised at Natubaug Maidan on December 19 in Pune where Kalicharan made hate speeches that could incite people and hurt religious sentiments," Pune police has said earlier. The other co-accused were Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure and Capt. Digendra Kumar. (ANI)

