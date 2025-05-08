Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra's Skill Development Department has decided to give disaster management training to all its government ITI students, the department said in a statement.

The training is scheduled to begin on Thursday at Rajamata Jijau ITI in Thane district, where former DGP Pravin Dixit will lead it.

"Maharashtra's Skill Development Department has decided to give disaster management training to all its government ITI students. The training will start today at Rajamata Jijau ITI in Thane district, where former DGP of Maharashtra Pravin Dixit will guide the students", the department said in a statement.

On Wednesday, as part of the broader nationwide civil defence mock drill ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), drill exercises were held at key locations in Maharashtra's Mumbai, including Cross Maidan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The Central Railway's Civil Defence unit conducted the drills to test preparedness and raise public awareness at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. They inspected the whole railway station, including platforms, entry and exit gates, trains docked at the platforms, etc. Their squad also involved police dogs.

Speaking about the exercise, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Dr Swapnil Nila said that through this practice exercise the Central Railways has demonstrated its alertness to deal with any kind of situation.

"Civil Defence unit of the Central Railways carried out a mock drill at the CSMT. Through the mock drill, Central Railways has demonstrated its alertness to deal with any kind of situation and tried to alert the common man through the drills..." Nila told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday morning conducted various strikes on nine locations in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the name Operation Sindoor.

The operation was a retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)