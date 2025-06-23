Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution to take back all charge sheets filed in pending criminal cases related to political and social movements and agitations.

The government has decided to take back all charge sheets filed in pending criminal cases related to political and social movements and agitations.

The home department GR issued on June 20 stated that the government will take back cases where charge sheets were filed before March 31st, 2025.

Earlier, the state home department had said in an order that all such cases where a charge sheet was filed by August 31, 2024, would be withdrawn.

Earlier in the day, amid preparations for Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday had approved the requirement of eight new roads, including the Ring Road and the road to Trimbakeshwar.

Fadnavis said, "I had written to the Prime Minister for the preparation of the national highway network for the Mahakumbh in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar 2027. Today, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held a meeting regarding this in Nagpur. We demanded 8-9 new roads, which were approved today, including Ring Road and the road to Trimbakeshwar. He has also approved the repairing and widening of all six roads leading to Nashik."

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan said that Rs 3700 crore had been approved for infrastructure development ahead of the Nashik Kumbh Mela.

Mahajan said, "Today we did a meeting regarding the Kumbh Mela preparations with the Union minister Nitin Gadkari and CM Devendra Fadnavis. The Kumbh that happened 12 years ago; 3-4 times more people will come this time, and for that we need to do big planning. We have to expand the national highways. Around Rs 3,700 crore will be spent on this, and in 2-3 months, the work will also start and the road leading to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar will be widened."

The upcoming Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 will witness a significant traditional change, as the age-old practice of 'Shahi Snan' or royal bath will be replaced with 'Amrit Snan' for the first time.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Akhara Parishad and the Kumbh Mela organisers with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nashik on June 1. (ANI)

