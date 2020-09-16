Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,21,221 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 23,365 cases, the state health department said.

Due to the death of 474 patients during the day, the fatality count in the state mounted to 30,883, it said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Boat Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Boat Capsize Incident in Kota.

A total of 17,559 patients were discharged on Wednesday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 7,92,832, it said, adding that the state now has 2,97,125 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,378 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,75,974, while its death toll rose to 8,280, of which 50 were reported on Wednesday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s 70th Birthday: JP Nadda to Take Part in ‘Sewa Saptah’ Activities in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk to Mark PM’s Birthday.

Pune city added 2,141 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,34,124, while 26 deaths took toll to 3,042.

The state has so far conducted 55,06,276 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 11,21,221, new cases: 23,365, death toll: 30,883 discharged: 7,92,832, active cases: 2,97,125, people tested so far: 55,06,276.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)