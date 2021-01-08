Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Friday increased to 19,61,975 with the addition of 3,693 cases, a state health official said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 73 patients during the day, the fatality count mounted to 49,970, he said.

A total of 2,890 patients were discharged from hospitals post-treatment on Friday, pushing the recovery count to 18,58,999.

There are 51,838 active cases in the state at present.

Mumbai city reported 654 positive cases on Friday, which pushed its overall infection count to 2,97,639, while its death toll rose to 11,173 with 11 fresh fatalities.

As 68,716 tests were conducted during the day, the number of people tested so far in the state has gone up to 1,32,67,917.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,61,975, new cases: 3,693, death toll: 49,970, discharged: 18,58,999, active cases: 51,838, people tested so far: 1,32,67,917.

