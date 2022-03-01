Prayagraj, Mar 1 (PTI) More than 4 lakh devotees have taken a holy dip in the Ganga here till Tuesday evening on the occasion of Mahashivratri, an official said.

A large number of Shiva devotees are doing 'abhishekham' with water and milk since morning at the Nagvasuki temple in Daraganj and the Mankameshwar temple on the banks of the Yamuna, an official of the Magh Mela Authority said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Father of Naveen Shekarappa, Who Died in Shelling in Ukraine.

The administration has arranged six ghats for the bathers on Mahashivratri, the last bathing festival of Magh Mela, he said.

As devotees thronged to the Shiva temples on the occasion, necessary facilities have been ensured around Someshwar Mahadev, Mankameshwar and Nag Vasuki temples and proper parking arrangements have also been made, the official said.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Reaches Out to Family of Indian Student ‘Naveen Shekharappa’ Killed in Ukraine.

He said that apart from this, about 650 toilets have also been arranged in the Mela area. In the places where toilets are not available, arrangements have been made for mobile toilets of the Municipal Corporation.

Three first aid centres and a hospital is also operational in the Mela area, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)