Latur, Jan 20 (PTI) A day after the death of a man in an assault sparked stone-pelting and angry protests in Udgir in Latur district of Maharashtra, the police on Wednesday denied any link between the two incidents.

District superintendent of police Nikhil Pingale told reporters that the incident happened due to a video that had been circulated widely on social media.

"A case will be registered against those involved in spreading rumors on social media. The stone-pelting incident was part of a conspiracy, as a video had gone viral on social media. The stone-pelting incident was not related to the death of the man," he said.

Angry kin and friends of a man who died on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatment for stab wounds pelted stones and damaged vehicles in Udgir, demanding the arrest of the accused, police had said.

The man, identified as Shabbi Ahmad Sayyed (30), was stabbed by four people on January 13 over a financial dispute and he died while undergoing treatment, an official had said.

