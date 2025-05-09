New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Mahindra Group on Thursday expressed deep respect for the Indian Army's conduct of Operation Sindoor, calling it a symbol of India's strength and resolve against terrorism.

In a post on X, the Group praised the bravery and precision shown by the Indian Armed Forces during the operation.

Also Read | LOI Issued to Elon Musk Firm: The Path Forward for Starlink.

"We at the Mahindra Group stand in admiration and deep respect for the bravery and precision demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. This mission reflects the unwavering resolve of a nation that refuses to bend in the face of terror," the post on X read.

The Group also applauded the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that India had sent a clear and powerful message, clearly stating that India would not tolerate acts of terror on its soil.

Also Read | 'It Is Up to Pakistan to De-escalate, Will Respond to Further Actions by Islamabad': India.

"Under the decisive leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has sent a clear and powerful message; our nation will not tolerate acts of terror on our soil or threats to our people. Operation Sindoor is a proud reaffirmation of India's strengths, sovereignty and spirit," the post further read.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, involved precision strikes by the Indian Army on nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Indian officials said.

According to Indian officials, the strikes targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 innocent civilians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)