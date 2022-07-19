Palghar, Jul 19 (PTI) Police have arrested the main accused wanted in the case of killing of a man about five months ago here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Samarsingh alias Samay Vikramsingh Chouhan, a resident of Virar town in Palghar, was shot dead by two unidentified persons at Manvelpada here on February 26.

A police probe team subsequently arrested 12 people in connection with the crime from various places like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Virar crime unit's senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said.

But the main accused, Akilesh Shailesh Tiwari alias Raju, kept hiding at places in UP, Delhi, Bihar and Nepal to evade arrest, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed him from Katihar in Bihar on Saturday, the official said.

The police have registered offences against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), he added.

