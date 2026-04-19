Los Angeles [US], April 19 (ANI): Don Mancini, the creator of the popular 'Child's Play' franchise, is ready to bring the murderous Chucky back from the grave!

According to a Deadline report, Mancini recently announced the news at Pennsylvania's Steel City Con about a new Chucky film in the works. It is said to be a continuation of both 2017's 'Cult of Chucky' and the 2021-24 series.

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"I'm writing a new Chucky movie," Mancini told the crowd, further suggesting that he also plans to return to the director's chair for the upcoming sequel.

Jennifer Tilly, who plays murderous doll Tiffany in the franchise, had also teased the same despite the end of the show.

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"I know for a fact there is more Chucky and Tiffany in the works. The gruesome twosome," she said, as quoted by Deadline.

On the other hand, Mancini has been consistently teasing the killer doll's onscreen future amid reports of its cancellation.

"HE'LL BE BACK. I have so much love for our amazing fans. Your #RenewChucky campaign meant the world to me during a very difficult time. Chucky says to tell all of you, quoting himself: 'See ya real soon,'" Mancini wrote on X, in response to fan campaigns.

Premiering in 2021, 'Chucky' follows the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll, shown crossing paths with his archenemies, old allies, and new prey. The show was executive produced by Mancini, Alex Hedlund, Nick Antosca, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe.

Mancini kicked off the slasher franchise with 'Child's Play', which he co-wrote with John Lafia and director Tom Holland. He also wrote 'Child's Play 2 (1990)', 'Child's Play 3 (1991)', 'Bride of Chucky (1998)', 'Seed of Chucky (2004)', 'Curse of Chucky (2013)', and 'Cult of Chucky (2017)'. (ANI)

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