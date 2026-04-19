Veteran actor Arshad Warsi, celebrating his 58th birthday today, April 19, 2026, has shared rare insights into his approach to parenting and the future of his children in the film industry. In a candid reflection on the "star kid" culture, Warsi noted that while his children, Zeke and Zene Zoe, are interested in acting, they are unlikely to face the crushing expectations often placed on the offspring of industry titans like Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan. Who Is Zene Zoe Warsi? Meet Arshad Warsi’s Daughter Going Viral After Red Carpet Appearance at Award Show.

Arshad Warsi on How His Kids Won't Have the Pressure of Stardom

Warsi, known for his versatile performances in the Munna Bhai and Golmaal franchise, addressed the inherent pressure that comes with a famous last name. Speaking on a recent podcast, the actor suggested that his own level of success provides a "middle ground" for his children.

Arshad Warsi Cuts Cake With Paps on His 58th Birthday

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"Star kids of people like Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan have a different kind of pressure they have to be bigger than their parents," Warsi remarked. He explained that because he is not "overwhelmingly successful" to a point where his children are overshadowed, they are free from the burden of having to surpass a legendary legacy. "They just need to be good actors," he added.

Arshad Warsi on His Children Making Their Own Way

Despite their father's established career, Zeke and Zene Zoe Warsi are reportedly carving their own paths. His son, Zeke, 21, has already begun working behind the camera, assisting high-profile directors such as Rajkumar Hirani and Siddharth Anand. His daughter, Zene Zoe, 18, is currently finishing her education but shares a keen interest in the cinematic world.

Warsi was firm about his stance on "nepotism" or using his influence to secure roles. He stated that he would not call directors to lobby for his children, noting that in the modern industry, the financial stakes are too high for anyone to cast an actor simply as a favour. "Nobody can help anybody here, you have to make your own way," he said.

A Grounded Upbringing

The actor also touched upon the parenting dynamic between him and his wife, Maria Goretti. He revealed that they often debate the level of privilege their children should enjoy. While Warsi occasionally leans toward providing comforts like first-class travel, Goretti remains a strong advocate for ensuring the children earn their own luxuries.

Warsi admitted that while he sometimes wants to provide for them, he agrees with his wife’s philosophy that true character is built when one isn't handed everything on a silver platter. ‘Golmaal 5’: Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn’s Upcoming Comedy Film To Break THIS Franchise Tradition.

As Arshad Warsi marks another year, his professional calendar remains busy. The actor is set to appear in several major upcoming projects, including Welcome to the Jungle and Golmaal 5.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).