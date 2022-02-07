New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly attacked the Congress saying that it has not been able to win an election in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu for decades due to its policies and since it "has made up its mind not to come to power for next 100 years, maine bhi tyaari kar li hai (I have also prepared for it)."

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of arrogance.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Address in Parliament: In New World Order Post COVID-19, India Must Take Global Leadership Role.

He said Congress has not been able to come to power in Odisha for over two decades.

PM Modi said Congress was last time in power in West Bengal over four decades back and in Tamil Nadu nearly six decades back.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Address in Parliament: Key Highlights From Prime Minister’s Reply On Motion Of Thanks To President’s Address In Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister also referred to Congress as "not getting entry" to power in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for decades.

He said in Jharkhand, that Congress has not been able to come to power on its own.

"Despite facing so many electoral losses, you have not lost your arrogance," he said.

He accused Congress of opposing government schemes for the sake of opposition.

"You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago...I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years," he said.

"Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years,then, 'Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai'," he added.

PM Modi said Congress and some other opposition parties have not been able to the BJP coming to power at the Centre in 2014 with a resounding victory.

"It is unfortunate that many of you are still stuck in 2014 and are not able to come out of it. The people of the country have recognized you, some people have recognized you earlier, some people are recognizing you now and some people are going to recognize you in the coming time," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)