Itanagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Thursday called upon armed forces personnel to uphold nationalism while maintaining bonhomie with civilians, an official statement issued by Raj Bhavan here said.

Interacting with the members of a ‘Mountain Cycling-cum-Trekking Expedition' team from 106 Infantry Brigade at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been concerned about the welfare of armed forces personnel, who perform the duty of protecting the motherland.

"As members of the democratic nation's armed forces, soldiers have to uphold nationalism and bonhomie with the civilian population," Mishra stated.

The expedition, which was flagged off from Nyakmadung in West Kameng, has covered 714 km, spanning seven districts of the state, with an aim to foster the spirit of adventurism and strengthen the relationship between security forces and the local population.

The governor commended the officers and personnel for the mission, as part of which they have interacted with school children and organised medical camps in remote areas, the statement said.

Mishra exhorted the expedition team to continue its endeavour of creating awareness about the prowess of the Indian Armed forces and motivate the youth to join defence forces.

He advised them to prepare themselves for eventualities such as the ones in Doklam and Galwan.

The trekking-cum-cycling expedition, led by Lt Col Rupam Sharma, will cover a distance of about 1200 km before concluding at Tezpur on November 27.

