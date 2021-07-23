New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Majority of beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) were satisfied with the quantity and quality of foodgrains received by them, as per initial findings of evaluation reports for 2018-19 and 2019-20, the government said on Friday.

Under the NFSA, the Centre provides 5 kgs of wheat and rice per person per month to over 80 crore people at Rs 2-3 per kg.

In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said the government is implementing scheme of 'Concurrent Evaluation of Implementation of NFSA' and getting the functioning evaluated by different monitoring institutions from time to time.

This is aimed at strengthening the ongoing monitoring of Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and NFSA implementation, and also to provide a more indepth, incisive and comprehensive empirical evidence on regular basis, the minister said.

"The summary of the preliminary findings of the concurrent evaluation of implementation of NFSA conducted for two years during the FY 2018-19 and 2019-20 indicate that majority of beneficiaries were satisfied with quality and quantity of food grains availed under NFSA and are getting their monthly entitlements in right quantity and at right price," Jyoti said.

The reports have been shared with the state governments concerned for further necessary action, she added.

