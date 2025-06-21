Kochi, Jun 21 (PTI) Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Saturday said that yoga should be made a habit as it is the only way to ensure good health, which is a necessity for the country to become strong.

The Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism was speaking to reporters here after attending an International Yoga Day event here in the morning. Gopi also urged people to spread yoga across the world.

"It (yoga) should be made a habit. To ensure good health, which is necessary for the nation to become stronger, it is the only way. Spread it. Let it spread across the world," he said.

Meanwhile, actor Mohanlal launched an anti-drug campaign -- Be a Hero -- which will be a year-long initiative that will be carried out by his Viswasanthi Foundation in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The actor said that the campaign was being launched on Yoga Day as the discipline helps to ensure good mental and physical health, which are interconnected.

He said that drugs destroy both mental and physical health, and their victims are usually found among the younger generation.

"We should not allow our younger generation to fall victim to it. For that, each of us has to become a superhero. In this fight, each of us is a hero trying to protect the state from the spread and use of drugs," the actor said.

