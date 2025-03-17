Kochi, Mar 17 (PTI) Eminent Malayalam lyricist, poet, and scriptwriter Mankombu Gopalakrishnan died at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest, family sources said. He was 78.

A prominent figure in Malayalam cinema during the 1970s and 1980s, Gopalakrishnan penned over 200 songs for 700 films.

Hailing from the quiet hamlet of Mankombu in Kuttanad, he first tried his hand as a lyricist in the 1971 film 'Vimochana Samaram'.

He established himself in the industry with his songs for the Hariharan-directed 'Ayalathe Sundari' (1974).

Some of his evergreen Malayalam songs, including "Laksharchana Kandu Madangumbol", "Ilam Manjin Kulirumayoru", and "Naadan Pattinte Madisseela", remain favourites among melody lovers.

In addition to songwriting, he also wrote scripts for several Malayalam films.

An accomplished translator, Gopalakrishnan adapted the lyrics and screenplays of various films from other languages into Malayalam, including the pan-India blockbuster 'Baahubali' (both parts).

People from various walks of life, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, condoled his demise.

In his condolence message, Vijayan, in a statement, said Mankombu Gopalakrishnan was a lyricist who won a place in the hearts of music lovers through songs that reflected the cultural life of the state.

