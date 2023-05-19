Chennai, May 19 (PTI) A Kuala Lumpur-bound international flight made an unscheduled stop here on Friday after a passenger complained of chest pain, officials said.

The flight with about 280 passengers was proceeding from Jeddah.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Formation 2023: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot To Swear In CM-Designate Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar on May 20 in Mega-Event.

Soon after the flight landed following clearance, the passenger was rushed to a nearby government hospital, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)