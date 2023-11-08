New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Malaysia, India and other like-minded countries must contribute towards ending the Israel-Hamas conflict as the unfolding "humanitarian calamity" in Gaza is a matter of great concern, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir has said.

Kadir, who was in India on a three-day visit, told PTI that the war on Gaza must end immediately and a humanitarian corridor to facilitate delivery of aid to the affected people must be opened soon.

The Malaysian foreign minister said the Israel-Hamas conflict figured in his wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday evening.

"Malaysia, India and like minded countries must play a role to ensure the end of the war. It is our responsibility to call for the cessation of hostilities immediately," he said.

Kadir, referring to the killing of over 10,000 people in Israeli military action in Gaza following the October 7 attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas, said any country or leader with "moral conscience" would not accept such action.

"There is a need to ensure delivery of humanitarian aid to the people (in Gaza). It is a major humanitarian issue. It should be a matter of concern for everyone -- Malaysia, India and others," Kadir said late Tuesday night.

The Malaysian foreign minister called for an immediate cessation of hostilities saying it is absolutely vital to stop further loss of lives and for carrying out delivery of humanitarian aid to people of Gaza.

"Malaysia's principled position has been that we are against any form of killing of innocent people regardless of any reason. There is a need to stop this (hostilities) and all countries must come together on it," he said.

Kadir also highlighted the reported death of around 4,000 children and UN staff members among those killed in Gaza and said the question is not about "proportionate killing or disproportionate killing".

"It is a humanitarian issue. Any country, any individual, and for that matter, any leader with a moral conscience would not tolerate such actions against innocent people and non-combatants," he said.

Malaysia, a Muslim-majority nation, has strongly been supporting the Palestinian cause.

Israel has been carrying out a massive military offensive in Gaza following the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others. Around 10,500 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

Several countries including the US and the US have called for "humanitarian pauses" in the fighting in Gaza.

Last month, India described the strikes by Hamas on Israeli cities as "terror attacks" but at the same time reaffirmed its "long-standing" position advocating negotiations towards establishing a "sovereign, independent and viable" state of Palestine living side-by-side at peace with Israel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held phone conversations with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas following escalation of the conflict.

On October 22, India sent over 38 tonnes of relief material including medicines and medical equipment for the people of Palestine.

Asked about the situation in the South China Sea, Kadir said Malaysia and other ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member nations do not want to allow this area to be the flashpoint.

There have been growing global concerns over China's sweeping claims of sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons. Several countries in the region including Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei, have counterclaims.

