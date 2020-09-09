New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to issue necessary orders to police to file the chargesheet in recent rape cases of a 12-year-old girl and a 90-year old woman within next 3 days.

She also urged him to give directions to make suitable arrangements so that trial can be completed in two months.

"The Delhi Police has registered FIR in both the matters and have arrested the concerned men. I have met both the survivors. The old woman had tears in her eyes when she clasped my hands with her wrinkled fingers and demanded justice. The 12-year-old child has sustained scars that will probably remain with her forever. I can never ever forget their pain and trauma," she stated.

"These incidents have shaken me to the core and I feel deeply disturbed at the fact that many such criminals with a sick mentality continue to be lurking around us. It's unfortunate that in today's times, no one is safe - whether it's an 8-month-old baby, a 12-year-old girl or a 90-year-old woman," read the letter.

Maliwal said that there is a complete lack of fear of law in the minds of criminals and instead the laxity of the system emboldens them to commit gruesome crimes against women and girls in the country.

"The justice delivery mechanism in the country is painfully long and cumbersome which more often than not breaks the spirit of the girl or woman who has been raped. During my interactions with both the survivors and their families, they have repeatedly stated that they have only one demand from the system - that their cases be fast-tracked and that the perpetrators be given the capital punishment," the letter said.

The DCW chief urged the Delhi LG to try and ensure the strongest action against the culprits in these cases.

"Since these cases are really distressing and brutal, I appeal to your hon'ble self to kindly look into the matter and ensure exemplary punishment - death penalty to the culprits in both the cases in a fast tracked manner," she stated.

"I, therefore, request your hon'ble self to issue necessary orders to police to file the chargesheet in both matters within next 3 days and also direct suitable arrangements for speedy trial of the cases ensuring the completion of trial in two months," Mailwal said. (ANI)

