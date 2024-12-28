Malkangiri (Odisha), Dec 28 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Saturday arrested three women Maoists, carrying a total bounty of Rs 8 lakh on their heads, in Malkangiri district, officials said.

The women Maoists, identified as Swapna alias Chandrama Khilo, Babita alias Kamala Khilo and Sunita Khilo, were arrested in Gumma area under the jurisdiction of Chitrakonda police station.

Also Read | Amethi Shocker: Woman Found Hanging in Uttar Pradesh; Husband Accuses Police Constable of Murder.

The three Maoists, all hailing from Dhakadapadar village in Jodambo police station area in the district, were part of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

Addressing a joint press conference DIG, South Western Range, Niti Sekhar and Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Bibekananda Sharma said that the trio were involved in multiple cases of exchange of fire with security forces.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Alleges Government 'Insulted' Dr Manmohan Singh by Performing His Last Rites at Nigambodh Ghat Instead of Designated Memorial Site for National Leaders.

During the course of interrogation, it was found that they were planning to carry out more attacks on the security forces, they said.

Chandrama Khilo was an area committee member who joined the banned outfit in 2018. She was carrying a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on her head in Odisha.

Kamala Khilo and Sunita Khilo joined the Maoists in 2021 and were members of 'Uday Protection Team' of AOBSZC. They were carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each on their heads in Odisha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)