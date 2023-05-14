Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): After Congress registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka assembly election, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed three observers in Karnataka including former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria for the election of the Congress Legislative party (CLP) leader in the state.

Taking to his social media handle, KC Venugopal said, "Congress President has deputed Sushil Kumar Shinde (Former Chief Minister, Maharashtra), Jitendra Singh (AICC GS) and Deepak Babaria (former AICC GS) as observers for the election of the Congress Legislative party (CLP) Leader of Karnataka."

Also Read | Praveen Sood Is New CBI Director: IPS Officer and Karnataka DGP Appointed Director of Central Bau ouref Investigation by Selection Committee for a Period of Two Years.

The observers will be present in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting and will submit the report to the party's high command.

Earlier on Saturday, Venugopal referred to the Congress party's big win in the Karnataka Assembly elections as 'one of the milestones ahead of the 2024 elections.

Also Read | Delhi Doctors Remove 6.5 CM Tumour From 30-Year-Old Man's Food Pipe via Endoscopy at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Speaking about the win, KC Venugopal said, "This is one of the milestones of the 2024 elections."

Venugopal further said that Congress stood for the poor in the state and thus won the mandate of the people.

"The type of divisive politics that BJP does, is not going to be successful every time. This is a clear message. We stood for the poor people of Karnataka. They stood for the rich. Finally, the poor won this election. This is the clear narrative of this election", he said.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats pushing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead. BJP managed to win 66 seats.

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)