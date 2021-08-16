Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 16 (ANI): After joining Trinamool Congress (TMC), Sushmita Dev on Monday said that her discussions with party leadership showed they have clarity and excellent vision for the party.

Speaking to media after joining TMC, the former Congress leader said, "I met Abhishek Banerjee. It was a very good discussion, he has excellent vision and clarity for the party. We went to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She clearly has an excellent future vision for the party."

The newly inducted TMC leader added she "hopes to be helpful in that regard".

Earlier today, soon after submitting her resignation from Congress, Sushmita Dev joined TMC in West Bengal.

She was inducted into the party in the presence of TMC leaders and MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien.

Before this, Dev held a meeting with Banerjee at his office located in Camac Street in Kolkata.

The former Congress MP on Sunday wrote a letter to party interim President Sonia Gandhi about her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

She also expressed gratitude to the party President and wrote: "Madam, I thank you, personally, for your guidance and the opportunities you gave me. I value the enriching experience, I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service."

After resigning from the party, Dev identified herself as "Former Member, Indian National Congress" in her Twitter bio.

Reacting to Dev quitting the party, Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Sushmita Dev resigns from primary membership of our Party. While young leaders leave we 'oldies' are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with: Eyes Wide Shut." (ANI)

