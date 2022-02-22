Howrah (West Bengal) [India], February 22 (ANI): Days after protests erupted over the death of a student from Aliah University, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that will be presided by the Director-General of Police to look into the matter.

The student was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area on Friday night

Anis Khan was a student of Aliah University

His parents have alleged that he was thrown off the roof of the building by four police officers, who had come to search for their son. The police, however, have denied the allegations.

Addressing a public gathering in Howrah, Banerjee said, "I have asked to form an SIT that will be presided by DG. I have asked for the report within 15 days. A thorough enquiry will be done and culprits will be punished."

The Chief Minister requested people to not fall prey to misinformation on the matter.

West Bengal Police formed a Special investigation team to investigate the Anis Khan murder case. ADG CID Gyanwant Singh and DIG CID Special Meeraj Khalid will head the SIT, says IPS Manoj Malviya, DGP of WB Police in a press conference on Monday in Kolkata. (ANI)

